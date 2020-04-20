MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
1-8-4-6
(one, eight, four, six)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus As Minnesota senator cast doubt on COVID-19 death tolls, conspiracy theorists pounced online
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus As Minnesota senator cast doubt on COVID-19 death tolls, conspiracy theorists pounced online
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus As Minnesota senator cast doubt on COVID-19 death tolls, conspiracy theorists pounced online
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus As Minnesota senator cast doubt on COVID-19 death tolls, conspiracy theorists pounced online
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Southeast Asian nations struggling against coronavirus
Few Southeast Asian nations enacted serious measures to contain the coronavirus until their own number of cases starting climbing sharply. Indonesia, as the most populous…
National
The Latest: Japan PM asks citizens to be more diligent
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
National
Trump says he'll 'suspend immigration,' offers no details
President Donald Trump said Monday that he will sign an executive order "to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States" because of the coronavirus.
Variety
Q&A: Oil prices crater as demand evaporates, storage fills
The world is awash in oil, there's little demand for it and we're running out of places to put it.
Variety
US pork farmers panic as virus ruins hopes for great year
After enduring extended trade disputes and worker shortages, U.S. hog farmers were poised to finally hit it big this year with expectations of climbing prices amid soaring domestic and foreign demand.