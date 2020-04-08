MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
6-1-7-0
(six, one, seven, zero)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: China reports 63 new cases, but none in Hubei
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
National
Feds loosen virus rules to let essential workers return
In a first, small step toward reopening the country, the Trump administration issued new guidelines Wednesday to make it easier for essential workers who have been exposed to COVID-19 to get back to work if they do not have symptoms of the coronavirus.
National
Outcry over racial data grows as virus slams black Americans
black Americans.
Coronavirus
Trump: WHO needs to 'get their priorities right'
President Donald Trump on Wednesday doubled down on his claims about the World Health Organization.
National
California to buy 200 million masks a month amid outbreak
California plans to spend nearly $1 billion to buy up to 200 million masks each month to boost its stockpile of protective gear during the coronavirus outbreak, an eye-popping figure meant to turn the state into a distributor of medical equipment for other Western states struggling with supply shortages.