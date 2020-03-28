MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
9-1-5-2
(nine, one, five, two)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:8-1-1(eight, one, one)¶ Maximum prize: $500
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:Estimated jackpot: $113 million09-14-23-25-28(nine, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $160 million
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:09-14-23-25-28(nine, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
