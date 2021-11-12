MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
5-0-3
(five, zero, three)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Missouri man who buried wife's body convicted of her murder
A Missouri man who admitted to burying his wife's body and misleading authorities for more than a year about her whereabouts was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
Nation
Beloved 'Dolphin Tale' star Winter dies at Florida aquarium
A prosthetic-tailed dolphin named Winter that starred in the "Dolphin Tale" movies died Thursday evening at a Florida aquarium despite life-saving efforts to treat a gastrointestinal abnormality, aquarium officials said.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday: