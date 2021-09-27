MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
7-6-5
(seven, six, five)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Tonys Latest: 'Moulin Rouge!' wins best new musical crown
The Latest on the Tony Awards (all times local):
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Nation
'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' sashays home with 10 Tony Awards
"Moulin Rouge! The Musical," a jukebox adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's hyperactive 2001 movie, won the best new musical crown at the Tony Awards on a Sunday night when Broadway looked back to honor shows shuttered by COVID-19, mourn its fallen and also look forward to welcoming audiences again.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday: