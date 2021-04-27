MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
0-7-2
(zero, seven, two)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
'Small Axe,' 'The Crown' lead race for UK's BAFTA TV awards
"Small Axe," a series of dramas exploring the experiences of London's West Indian community from the 1960s to the 1980s, received 15 nominations on Wednesday for the British Academy Television Awards.
Business
How to travel safely and cheaply this summer
As vaccination rates inch upward , Americans are beginning to travel again. More than 10 times as many passengers passed through Transportation Security Administration screenings in the first week of April compared with the same period last year, a sign that some degree of normalcy is returning.
Business
The Latest: Tokyo residents asked to stay home for holidays
Japanese officials are asking the people to stay home during a string of "golden week" holidays beginning Thursday in a nationwide effort to curb the rapid resurgence of coronavirus cases less than three months before the Tokyo Olympics.
World
Prince Charles charity joins UK aid efforts to India
Prince Charles said Wednesday that he is "deeply saddened" by the surge in coronavirus deaths in India.
Business
Edmunds: Five new EVs to wait for in 2021
Electric vehicle shoppers have an increasing number of models to choose from. There are nearly two dozen EVs on the market today, and that selection will only grow over the next eight months. Here are five upcoming EVs, organized by price, that the experts at Edmunds are most excited to see in 2021.