MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
8-7-4
(eight, seven, four)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
World
Singer fined by German court for son's stage performance
A Bavarian court found a folk singer guilty Friday of violating Germany's strict child labor laws for having his 4-year-old son perform on stage with him during an evening concert.
Variety
Heart-shaped art brings love, hope to virus-ravaged hotspots
Donald Verger has been putting heart into his art during the pandemic.
Variety
The hottest decorating trends for 2021 aren't trendy at all, and that's the point
People are clamoring for versatility, comfort and a return to tradition.
Business
The Latest: European nations help Portugal with outbreak
German pharmaceutical company CureVac says it has begun submitting data on its coronavirus vaccine to the EU regulator with the aim of speeding up the approval process.
World
Hundreds rally in Nepalese capital for women's rights
Hundreds of women's right activists and their supporters rallied in Nepal's capital on Friday to call for an end to violence and discrimination against women and the scrapping of a proposed law that would restrict travel for many women.