MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
2-0-2
(two, zero, two)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Today in History
Today in HistoryToday is Sunday, Nov. 29, the 334th day of 2020. There are 32 days left in the year.Today's Highlight in History:On Nov. 29,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:01-04-12-18-23(one, four, twelve, eighteen, twenty-three)Estimated jackpot: $41,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:10-13-15-19-28-35(ten, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five)Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million
Nation
That mysterious monolith in the Utah desert? It's gone, officials say
The three-sided metal structure was removed Friday evening "by an unknown party" from public land, federal officials said.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:07-16-23-25-52, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3(seven, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, fifty-two;…