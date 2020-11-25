MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
2-1-7
(two, one, seven)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Ex-prosecutor writes of drug addiction in sentencing letter
A former Honolulu prosecutor, convicted of conspiracy in Hawaii's biggest corruption case that also took down her police chief husband, apologized for her actions in a handwritten letter to the judge Tuesday and blamed a prescription drug addiction for clouding her judgement.
Variety
Christmas traditions axed as pandemic sweeps rural Kansas
It's barely a town anymore, battered by time on the windswept prairie of northwest Kansas. COVID-19 still managed for find Norcatur.
Music
The Weeknd criticizes Grammys over nominations snub
The Weeknd angrily slammed the Grammy Awards, calling them "corrupt" after the pop star walked away with zero nominations despite having multiple hits this year.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:09-15-34-61-64, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2(nine, fifteen, thirty-four, sixty-one, sixty-four; Mega…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:5-3-3(five, three, three)09-15-34-61-64, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2(nine, fifteen, thirty-four, sixty-one, sixty-four; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)02-16-24-26-28(two, sixteen,…