MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
0-5-1
(zero, five, one)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
National
Halloween in 2020: Some fun with death and fear, anyone?
The setting: a rolling patch of Pennsylvania farmland, about 15 miles from the little town where "Night of the Living Dead" was filmed. The moment: Halloween season 2020, a moonlit Friday night.
National
Variety
Long prison stint looms for defiant self-help guru
Keith Raniere, a self-improvement guru whose organization NXIVM attracted millionaires and actresses among its adherents, faces sentencing Tuesday on convictions that he turned some female followers into sex slaves branded with his initials.
National
Jones fights for survival in Alabama as Tuberville coasts
Standing by a blue pickup truck at a rally near the birthplace of the late civil rights icon John Lewis, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones urged voters to look at his record from his three years in office and not what he called Republican distortions about him.
National
Issues important to Trump await Barrett on Supreme Court
Amy Coney Barrett's first votes on the Supreme Court could include two big topics affecting the man who appointed her.