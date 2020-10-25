MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
3-7-9
(three, seven, nine)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Pompeo, Esper to push Trump's anti-China message in India
Just a week before November's election, two of President Donald Trump's top national security aides will visit India for meetings focused largely on countering China's growing global influence. As the bitter race between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden winds down, the talks this week in New Delhi aim to reinforce the president's anti-China campaign message.
National
The Latest: India's cases keep downturn with 50K infections
India's daily coronavirus cases have dropped to nearly 50,000, maintaining a downturn over the last few weeks.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:18-20-27-45-65, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2(eighteen, twenty, twenty-seven, forty-five, sixty-five; Powerball:…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:3-0-4(three, zero, four)22-26-43-50-51, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2(twenty-two, twenty-six, forty-three, fifty, fifty-one; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)Estimated jackpot:…
Celebrities
'Purple Rain' writer William Blinn dies at 83
Blinn, a screenwriter for the landmark TV projects "Brian's Song" and "Roots," has died. He was 83.