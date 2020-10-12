MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
5-4-3
(five, four, three)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Judge won't order immediate switch to hand-marked ballots
A federal judge on Sunday expressed serious concerns about Georgia's new election system but declined to order the state to abandon its touchscreen voting machines in favor of hand-marked paper ballots for the November election.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:5-4-3(five, four, three)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:7-2-7-2(seven, two, seven, two)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Evening' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:01-02-04-06-07-08-09-12-14-15-16(one, two, four, six, seven, eight,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:01-02-12-23-29(one, two, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-nine)¶ Maximum prize: $45,000