MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
9-9-0
(nine, nine, zero)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:09-12-14-16-23-32, Doubler: N(nine, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-two; Doubler:…
National
The Latest: Australian hot spot extends state of emergency
Australia's hot spot Victoria state on Wednesday extended its state of emergency for another six months as its weekly average of new COVID-10 infections dipped to 95.
National
Police: LA deputies shoot, kill Black man who dropped gun
A Black man was shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies after he was stopped for a traffic violation while riding a bike, then ran from police, punched one officer and then "made a motion" toward a gun on the ground, authorities said.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:9-9-0(nine, nine, zero)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Evening' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:01-04-06-09-10-13-15-18-20-21-22(one, four, six, nine, ten, thirteen,…