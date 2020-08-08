MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
1-8-6
(one, eight, six)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Portland protests persist as some bring flashes of violence
More protests are expected in Portland, Oregon, throughout the weekend following violent demonstrations this week that have brought more unrest to the Northwest city.
Nation
Today in History
Today in HistoryToday is Saturday, Aug. 8, the 221st day of 2020. There are 145 days left in the year.Today's Highlight in History:On August 8,…
National
Joe Arpaio loses sheriff's race in 2nd failed comeback bid
Joe Arpaio on Friday was narrowly defeated in his bid to win back the sheriff's post in metro Phoenix that he held for 24 years before being voted out in 2016 amid voter frustrations over his taxpayer-funded legal bills, his penchant for self-promotion and a defiant streak that led to his now-pardoned criminal conviction.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:5-2-0(five, two, zero)07-16-24-37-47(seven, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $635,00004-44-53-64-70, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2(four, forty-four, fifty-three, sixty-four, seventy;…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:04-44-53-64-70, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2(four, forty-four, fifty-three, sixty-four, seventy; Mega…