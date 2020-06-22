MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
5-9-5
(five, nine, five)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
150 cannery workers forced into hotel quarantine without pay
About 150 seasonal workers hired by a salmon cannery in Alaska are being forced to quarantine without pay at a hotel in Los Angeles after three of them tested positive for the coronavirus, a lawsuit claims.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Evening' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:02-03-04-08-10-12-13-15-17-20-22(two, three, four, eight, ten, twelve,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:08-12-24-27-28(eight, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $10,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:02-05-18-21-30-31, Doubler: Y(two, five, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-one; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:5-9-5(five, nine, five)¶ Maximum prize: $500