MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
1-1-9
(one, one, nine)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
The Latest: Biden calls for racial justice in video message
TOP OF THE HOUR:— George Floyd, whose death energized a movement, to be buried in Houston.— U.N. Secretary-General urges global fight against racism and discrimination.—…
Variety
Court examines resentencing based on claim of racism
The fate of a black death row inmate in Tennessee, whose sentence was reduced to life in prison over concerns about racism at his trial, is up in the air after the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals on Tuesday heard an appeal of the sentence reduction.
National
Fired Atlanta officers file suit against mayor, police chief
Two Atlanta police officers who were fired after video showed them using stun guns on two college students pulled from a car in traffic during a large protest against police brutality are looking to get their jobs back.
National
Michigan Supreme Court revisiting 2013 porch shooting case
The Michigan Supreme Court is taking another look at the case of a suburban Detroit man who was sentenced to at least 17 years in prison for killing an unarmed woman on his porch in 2013.
Music
Review: Gone West embrace a sunny country in superb album
Gone West, "Canyons" (Triple Tigers Records)The full-length debut album from Gone West sets the tone right from the album cover — the four members languidly…