MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
2-2-8
(two, two, eight)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Cleanup follows another night of unrest in NYC
Workers swept up broken glass outside New York City luxury stores Monday after another night of destruction followed largely peaceful protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.
Nation
Louisville police and soldiers return fire, killing man
Police officers and National Guard soldiers enforcing a curfew in Louisville killed a man early Monday when they returned fire after someone in a large group fired at them first, the city's police chief said.
Local
US heads into a new week shaken by violence and frustration
After six straight days of unrest, America headed into a new work week Monday with neighborhoods in shambles, urban streets on lockdown and political leaders struggling to control the coast-to-coast outpouring of rage over police killings of black people.
National
States, cities plead for virus aid as Congress faces crises
One small-town Oklahoma mayor testified before Congress she's worried the city's 18-bed hospital can't handle a second Covid-19 wave. Many counties are slashing sizable chunks of their government work force. States are staring down red ink as the fiscal year comes to a close.
National
The Latest: Dutch museums reopen, masterpieces back on show
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health…