MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
5-3-2
(five, three, two)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:3-2-4(three, two, four)29-38-39-49-50, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 4(twenty-nine, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-nine, fifty; Star Ball: five; ASB: four)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:29-38-39-49-50, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 4(twenty-nine, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-nine, fifty;…
National
The Latest: Montana outbreak tied to Schwab country club
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:02-08-18-21-23, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 4(two, eight, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three; Powerball:…
Nation
CDC combines virus tests and muddies the U.S. pandemic picture
Stunned epidemiologists say data from antibody tests and active virus tests should never be mixed.