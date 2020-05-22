MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
0-6-0
(zero, six, zero)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
What a weekend: Cuomo eases ban on groups; NYC beaches open
New Yorkers experiencing cabin fever after two months of coronavirus quarantine were offered an unexpected reprieve when Gov. Andrew Cuomo eased the state's ban on gatherings in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
National
The Latest: English beach communities urge people to say put
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
National
Time running out on the last US-Russia nuclear arms treaty
Time is running out on an arms control treaty that, if it's allowed to expire, will leave the world with no legal restrictions on U.S. and Russian nuclear weapons for the first time in nearly half a century.
National
Alabama coronavirus outlook worsening amid state reopening
With Alabama's coronavirus caseload worsening while casinos, churches and more reopen, the state's most recognizable person had some stern words about bringing COVID-19 under control.
Variety
For trade students, online classes can't replicate hands-on
Like students across the U.S., Christa Schall was working toward graduation when the coronavirus closed her school. But unlike many, she can't finish her classes online — her cosmetology program, like the coursework at many technical and trade schools, requires hands-on training.