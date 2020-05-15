MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
7-2-3
(seven, two, three)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:03-04-09-13-34(three, four, nine, thirteen, thirty-four)Estimated jackpot: $470,000
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:4-9-5(four, nine, five)03-04-09-13-34(three, four, nine, thirteen, thirty-four)Estimated jackpot: $470,000Estimated jackpot: $266 million07-17-19-22-28(seven, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $86…
Variety
Feds: Man charged in 2006 Iraq slayings should remain jailed
Prosecutors say an Iraqi immigrant arrested three months ago in Arizona on charges of participating in the 2006 killings of two police officers in Iraq should remain jailed until his extradition case concludes because he is at risk of fleeing and poses a danger to the community.
Variety
Tesla picks Austin, Tulsa as finalists for new US factory
Tesla has picked Austin, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, as finalists for its new U.S. assembly plant, a person briefed on the matter said Friday.
Nation
Shootout leaves US marshal hurt, murder suspect dead
A suspect in an Arkansas slaying was shot and killed by authorities Friday in Mississippi during a shootout in which a U.S. marshal was wounded, officials said.