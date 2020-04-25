MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
9-6-4
(nine, six, four)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Nervous Republicans see Trump sinking and taking Senate with him
There are still more than six months until the election, and many Republicans hope the dynamics will shift once Joe Biden is thrust back into the campaign spotlight.
National
Global death toll tops 200,000 as some virus lockdowns eased
As the global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 200,000 on Saturday, countries took cautious steps toward easing lockdowns imposed amid the pandemic, but fears of a surge in infections made even some outbreak-wounded businesses reluctant to reopen.
Nation
President is playing nation's doctor as he promotes virus treatments
Doctors write prescriptions after he gives medical advice on virus treatment.
National
The Latest: Warm California weather draws crowds outdoors
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
TV & Media
Man gets 18 months in prison for threatening to kill Trump
A 36-year-old Texas man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump, prosecutors said.