MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
5-8-7
(five, eight, seven)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More From Nation
National
Trump's criticism adds to tough choices in Georgia reopening
President Donald Trump's blunt disapproval of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to let certain businesses reopen in limited ways is only complicating the decisions of many owners, workers and customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
National
Judge tosses California ammunition purchase law
A federal judge on Thursday blocked a California law requiring background checks for people buying ammunition, issuing a sharply worded rebuke of "onerous and convoluted" regulations that violate the constitutional right to bear arms.
National
Trump showcases idea heat, humidity could help fight virus
The White House on Thursday pitched "emerging" research on the benefits of sunlight and humidity in diminishing the threat of the coronavirus as President Donald Trump encourages states to move to reopen their economies.
National
Congress meets pandemic with masked faces, heavy emotions
If the coronavirus threat is waning, as President Donald Trump suggests, you wouldn't know it by watching the House.
Nation
Report: Hydraulic failure caused jet crash into warehouse
A loss of hydraulic pressure prevented a military pilot from controlling an F-16 jet that crashed into a warehouse last year just outside March Air Reserve Base in California, according to a newspaper report Thursday.