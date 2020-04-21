MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
8-5-1
(eight, five, one)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump bars new immigration green cards, not temporary visas
President Donald Trump announced what he described as a "temporary suspension of immigration into the United States" on Tuesday. But the executive order would bar only those seeking permanent residency, not temporary workers.
Variety
Dog found 4 months after being stolen from San Francisco
Four months after a distraught San Francisco woman hired a plane to fly a search banner for her stolen dog, the blue-eyed mini Australian shepherd has been found and the two were reunited Tuesday.
Music
Texas venue that launched Janis Joplin's career set to close
A live-music venue in Texas where college student Janis Joplin launched her singing career will not be reopening after the coronavirus pandemic lifts.
National
Virus cluster at LA shelter as governor calls for more tests
A cluster of coronavirus cases at a second California homeless shelter has infected at least 56 people, officials said Tuesday, and Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged the state's testing of homeless people has been inadequate and promised more.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:02-05-07-19-22(two, five, seven, nineteen, twenty-two)Estimated jackpot: $25,000