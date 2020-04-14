MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
7-8-8
(seven, eight, eight)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
States confront practical dilemmas on reopening economies
Setting the stage for a possible power struggle with President Donald Trump, governors around the U.S. began sketching out plans Tuesday to reopen their economies in a slow and methodical process so as to prevent the coronavirus from rebounding with tragic consequences.
National
Parties mine Wisconsin for clues to voting in the virus era
Democrats overcame legal confusion, safety concerns and presidential influence to pull off a win in Wisconsin this week, and both parties are mining the results for lessons on how to mobilize voters during a pandemic.
National
Justice Department takes church's side in 1st Amendment suit
The Justice Department took the rare step on Tuesday of weighing in on the side of a Mississippi Christian church where local officials had tried to stop Holy Week services broadcast to congregants sitting in their cars in the parking lot.
National
Court allows medication abortions in Texas during pandemic
A federal appeals court panel ruled that medication abortions, in which women take pills to terminate a pregnancy, can be provided in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic.
National
Republicans decry Michigan governor's latest stay-home order
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's decision to toughen rather than relax what already was one of the nation's strictest stay-home orders in response to the coronavirus is hitting opposition in her home state, where Republicans who backed her moves initially are now ratcheting up their criticism.