MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
9-4-2
(nine, four, two)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump tempers officials' grave assessments with optimism
The U.S. surgeon general said Sunday that Americans should brace for levels of tragedy reminiscent of the Sept. 11 attacks and the bombing of Pearl Harbor, while the nation's infectious disease chief warned that the new coronavirus may never be completely eradicated from the globe.
National
The Latest: UN Secretary-General: Domestic violence on rise
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:4-6-1(four, six, one)Estimated jackpot: $127 million02-03-05-23-25(two, three, five, twenty-three, twenty-five)Estimated jackpot: $26,000Estimated jackpot: $190 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:02-03-05-23-25(two, three, five, twenty-three, twenty-five)Estimated jackpot: $26,000
Nation
Some Louisiana towns are facing a second crisis
From her home window, Belinda Constant, mayor of Gretna, La., watches the mighty Mississippi flow by. Beyond it are the sparkling lights of New Orleans.…