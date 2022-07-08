MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
7-5-8
(seven, five, eight)
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday: