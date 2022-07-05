MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
7-1-3
(seven, one, three)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota House leader says DFLers stayed quiet about THC edible law to give it chance of passing
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota House leader says DFLers stayed quiet about THC edible law to give it chance of passing
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota House leader says DFLers stayed quiet about THC edible law to give it chance of passing
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota House leader says DFLers stayed quiet about THC edible law to give it chance of passing
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Deadly July 4 parade: Shots, then a frantic rush to escape
David Shapiro and his wife brought their two young kids to enjoy the Independence Day parade in their hometown north of Chicago, snagging a spot in front of a boutique winery.
Nation
Parade shooting suspect bought 5 weapons despite threats
The man charged Tuesday with seven counts of murder for opening fire at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including two high-powered rifles, despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide, police said.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were: