MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
1-1-2
(one, one, two)
Sports
A win on the 4th: USA Basketball pulls away, tops Cuba 87-64
There were some cheers for "The Star-Spangled Banner" before USA Basketball's game in Cuba on Independence Day.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were: