MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
5-6-2
(five, six, two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink The Twins are back home tonight: The best (and worst) things our food writers ate at Target Field
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink The Twins are back home tonight: The best (and worst) things our food writers ate at Target Field
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink The Twins are back home tonight: The best (and worst) things our food writers ate at Target Field
West Metro Woman charged with shooting 6-year-old son whose body was found in trunk during traffic stop
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink The Twins are back home tonight: The best (and worst) things our food writers ate at Target Field
West Metro Woman charged with shooting 6-year-old son whose body was found in trunk during traffic stop
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Politics
McCormick sues over counting mail ballots in Pa. Senate race
The campaign of David McCormick, who is in a neck-and-neck Republican primary contest for the U.S. Senate against celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, sued in a Pennsylvania court Monday to try to ensure counties obey a brand-new federal appeals court decision that could help him make up ground.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
Sports
Semenya says she offered to show track officials her body
Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya said she offered to show her vagina to athletics officials when she was just 18 years old to prove she was a female. In an interview with HBO Real Sports, she also accused track and field's world governing body of making her take medication if she wanted to compete that "tortured" her and left her fearing she was going to have a heart attack.