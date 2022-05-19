MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
6-5-9
(six, five, nine)
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez says she's engaged to longtime partner
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday she's engaged to her longtime partner Riley Roberts, a marketing professional she met over a decade ago while they were undergraduates at Boston University.
Alleged Chappelle tackler also charged in roommate stabbing
A man charged in an on-stage attack of comedian Dave Chappelle has now also been charged with the attempted murder of a roommate months earlier, authorities said Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
