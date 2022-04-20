MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
1-0-6
(one, zero, six)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Taste
During these taxing times, here are 15 very sippable wines for $15 or less
There's a variety for you, whether you're footing a big tax bill or just want to raise a glass because Uncle Sam is paying you.
Business
Live updates | Russia now controls 80% of Luhansk region
The Luhansk governor said Russian forces now control 80% of the region, which is one of two regions that make up the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.
Motorsports
Fox Sports makes Easter Sunday a NASCAR ratings success
Dirt will be back on NASCAR's schedule next year and likely on Easter Sunday again if Fox Sports has its way.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were: