MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
4-8-1
(four, eight, one)
Nation
Florida aquarium creates legacy for famed Winter the Dolphin
A Florida aquarium has created a legacy for its famed Winter the Dolphin following her recent death, including virtual reality encounters with the prosthetic-tailed star of the Dolphin Tale movies.
Sports
Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas dies at 33
Demaryius Thomas overcame a troubled childhood. He managed to shine as a receiver in Georgia Tech's run-oriented offense. By the time his NFL career was over, he had earned five straight Pro Bowl honors and a Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos.
Variety
2 stars of 'It's a Wonderful Life' look back at a classic
It was just another job for child actor Karolyn Grimes. She was 6 and had already done four movies by the summer of 1946 when filming began on "It's a Wonderful Life." The only thing she recalls about the biggest movie of her career was being delighted to play in snow on the set.
Variety
Review: A journey into the duality of Alicia Keys
"KEYS," Alicia Keys (RCA Records)
Variety
Minnesota worshipers moved by the story of the miracle of Our Lady of Guadalupe
The story resonates with many Catholics all over the world, including in the lives of these eight women and their children.