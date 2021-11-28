MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
6-0-9
(six, zero, nine)
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were: