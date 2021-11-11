MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
6-2-5
(six, two, five)
Nation
Chris Stapleton wins song of the year to open CMA Awards
Chris Stapleton won the first trophy of the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, taking song of the year for "Starting Over" to begin what could be a big night for one of the show's top nominees.
Sports
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son sentenced for stabbing neighbor
The son of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was sentenced to six months in jail for stabbing a Southern California neighbor with a hunting knife during an argument over trash cans, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Nation
Security staffing at Travis Scott show unclear, chief says
Organizers of the Astroworld music festival have not provided investigators with clear records about private security personnel working the grounds when a massive crowd surge during headliner Travis Scott's set led to at least eight deaths, Houston's police chief said Wednesday.
Nation
Man to plead guilty in rapper Mac Miller's drug death
An Arizona man accused of supplying the dealer who sold Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge, prosecutors said Wednesday.
World
Migrant march dwindles in southern Mexico
A group of mainly Central American migrants attempting to walk across southern Mexico has dwindled to less than a thousand, authorities said Wednesday.