MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
5-4-0
(five, four, zero)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Reopening of 3 monster Broadway shows signals 'wait is over'
A digital marquee in Times Square says it all: "The Wait Is Over."
Nation
Feds: Los Angeles bomb technicians caused major explosion
Los Angeles police bomb technicians made major miscalculations in June when they detonated illegal fireworks improperly and caused a massive explosion that rocked a city neighborhood and injured 27 people in June, according to a report by federal investigators.
Sports
Cantlay too busy concentrating to think of celebrating
Even with the kind of season that earned him the PGA Tour vote as player of the year, Patrick Cantlay doesn't watch a lot of his golf highlights on television.
Nation
Alanis Morissette blasts documentary 'Jagged' as 'salacious'
Just hours before the HBO documentary "Jagged" was to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday, Alanis Morissette criticized the film about her life as "reductive" and "salacious."
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday: