MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
4-2-6
(four, two, six)
Business
The Latest: Wash. state warns hospitals on VIP vaccinations
Authorities in Washington state are warning hospitals and other facilities giving coronavirus vaccinations not to give special access to some people, saying they will risk having their supplies of doses cut.
Local
Mysterious monolith appears on shores of Cedar Lake
Minnesota now has its own mysterious monolith. A 6-foot, three-sided wooden structure has appeared near Cedar Lake in southwest Minneapolis. A volunteer who was clearing…
Business
Biden meets Republicans on virus aid, but no quick deal
President Joe Biden told Republican senators during a two-hour meeting Monday night he's unwilling to settle on an insufficient coronavirus aid package after they pitched their slimmed down $618 billion proposal that's a fraction of the $1.9 trillion he is seeking.
Sports
Bruins erase 3-goal deficit against Capitals, win 5-3
David Pastrnak scored his first two goals of the season before Craig Smith tied it, Brandon Carlo scored the go-ahead goal and the Boston Bruins came back to beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Monday night.
Nation
Fed up judge sets meeting at LA shelter on homeless crisis
A fed up federal judge in California said last week's rainstorm created "extraordinarily harsh" conditions for homeless residents of Los Angeles. prompting him to order city officials to meet with him at a Skid Row shelter to discuss how to address the worsening crisis of people living on the streets.