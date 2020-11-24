MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
9-6-9
(nine, six, nine)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
The General Services Administration ascertained Monday that President-elect Joe Biden is the "apparent winner" of the Nov. 3 election, clearing the way for the start of the transition from President Donald Trump's administration and allowing Biden to coordinate with federal agencies on plans for taking over on Jan. 20.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:9-6-9(nine, six, nine)01-15-28-33-43(one, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-three)Estimated jackpot: $170,000Estimated jackpot: $200 million05-19-23-26-28(five, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $202…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:01-15-28-33-43(one, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-three)Estimated jackpot: $170,000
National
Biden signals sharp shift from Trump with Cabinet picks
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday tapped Obama-era officials for top national security and economic roles, signaling a stark shift from the Trump administration's "America First" policies that disparaged international alliances and favored deregulation and tax cuts.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:9-6-9(nine, six, nine)