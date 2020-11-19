MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
3-8-4
(three, eight, four)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: S Korea begins stronger limits in some areas
South Korea has reported more than 300 new coronavirus cases for a second consecutive day as authorities begin enforcing toughened social distancing rules in some areas to fight a resurgence of small-scale clusters of infections.
National
Los Angeles virus surge raises specter of stay-home order
Los Angeles County's coronavirus cases are rising so fast they could average more than 4,000 a day within three weeks and leave the nation's most populous county on the cusp of a lockdown and curfew, a public health official said Wednesday.
National
Trump influence seen in deadlock of Michigan election board
President Donald Trump offered up his first tweet praising two Michigan Republicans for blocking certification of election results only after the pair did an abrupt about-face in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.
National
California's Newsom still on hot seat for dinner party
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said this week he made a "bad mistake" by attending a friend's birthday dinner during a spike in coronavirus cases and promised to "own it" and move forward. But there was more to the story than he revealed.
Books
Charles Yu novel, Malcolm biography win National Book Awards
Charles Yu's satirical, cinematic novel "Interior Chinatown" has won the National Book Award for fiction.