MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
4-9-3
(four, nine, three)
More From Nation
Don't expect an election winner on Nov. 3
A scenario outlined by President Trump — every vote in a modern election being "counted, tabulated, finished" by midnight on Nov. 3 — is not possible and never has been. No state ever reports final results on election night, and no state is legally expected to.
'American Idol' contestant Nikki McKibbin dies at 42
Nikki McKibbin, a singer from Texas best known for her third place finish in the first season of American Idol, has died. She was 42.