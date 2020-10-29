MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
5-0-1
(five, zero, one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
2 die in Vegas-area small plane crash; man on ground escapes
A twin-engine aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff Thursday in suburban Las Vegas, killing two people and igniting a fire that damaged a construction trailer from which a man escaped while choking on fuel fumes.
National
The Latest: Biden wraps up Florida rally because of downpour
The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:5-0-1(five, zero, one)Estimated jackpot: $118 million06-13-19-27-31(six, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $127 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:5-0-1(five, zero, one)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:06-13-19-27-31(six, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)