MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
9-8-0
(nine, eight, zero)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:9-8-0(nine, eight, zero)Estimated jackpot: $109 million04-11-21-28-30(four, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $116 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:9-8-0(nine, eight, zero)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:04-11-21-28-30(four, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty)
National
High court won't extend Wisconsin's absentee ballot deadline
The Supreme Court is siding with Republicans to prevent Wisconsin from counting mailed ballots that are received after Election Day.
National
US announces planned $2.37 billion weapon sale to Taiwan
The Trump administration on Monday notified Congress of plans for a $2.37 billion sale of Harpoon missile systems to Taiwan just hours after Beijing announced sanctions on U.S. defense contractors, including Boeing, the lead contractor on the Harpoon deal.