MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
2-4-7
(two, four, seven)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Italy's Lombardy region takes new virus measures
Italy's northern Lombardy region, where the European coronavirus outbreak began in late February, has taken new measures to contain rebounding infections, limiting bar service and alcohol sales, banning contact sports and closing bingo parlors.
National
Life on the line: Early voters wait 'as long as it takes'
Americans are accustomed to standing in line. They queue up for airport security, the latest iPhone, COVID tests, concerts or food. But the line of voters building before sunrise outside Mallard Creek High School in a distant suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday was different.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:27-32-50-52-57, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 5(twenty-seven, thirty-two, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-seven; Mega…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:02-04-12-14-15(two, four, twelve, fourteen, fifteen)Estimated jackpot: $19,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:2-4-7(two, four, seven)03-09-11-26-27(three, nine, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $450,00027-32-50-52-57, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 5(twenty-seven, thirty-two, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-seven;…