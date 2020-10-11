MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
0-1-9
(zero, one, nine)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:05-11-12-24-31(five, eleven, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-one)
