MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
2-9-8
(two, nine, eight)
Minneapolis Protests over Derek Chauvin's release go into a second night, with events in Minneapolis and St. Paul
Ex-Guantanamo commander sentenced for lying in man's death
A former commander of the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for interfering with an investigation into the death of a civilian with whom the commander had fought and argued over his affair with the man's wife.
Trump still contagious? Experts say it's impossible to know
President Donald Trump said Thursday he doesn't think he's contagious anymore, but medical experts say that's impossible to know a week after his diagnosis with COVID-19.
Young whales looking to dine flock to waters off NYC
If you're young and hungry, the place to go is New York City — even if you weigh 25 tons and have a blowhole.
13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police
Michigan's attorney general has charged seven people with plotting to target law enforcement and attack the State Capitol. Six others were charged with plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Feds sue Yale, allege discrimination against applicants
The Justice Department sued Yale University on Thursday, weeks after prosecutors found the university was illegally discriminating against Asian American and white applicants, in violation of federal civil rights law.