MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
9-8-9
(nine, eight, nine)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Judge weighing North Carolina absentee ballot procedures
A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments over whether North Carolina is providing voters sufficient opportunity to fix absentee ballots that arrive without full information on who witnessed it.
National
The Latest: India adds 72K virus cases, gives festival rules
India has registered 72,049 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, driving the country's total to 6.75 million.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:15-16-18-39-59, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3(fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Mega…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:9-8-9(nine, eight, nine)15-16-18-39-59, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3(fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)Estimated jackpot:…
National
Barrett lived in house owned by co-founders of faith group
As a young law student, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett lived in a house owned by co-founders of People of Praise, a religious community that teaches that men are divinely ordained as the "heads" of both family and faith.