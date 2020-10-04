MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
6-0-6
(six, zero, six)
Nation
Texas man accused of punch amid Trump argument turns self in
A Texas man who was seen on video punching another man as they argued over President Donald Trump has turned himself in after police obtained a warrant for assault, authorities said.
National
Trump, moving to show strength, aims for Monday release
President Donald Trump was hoping for a Monday discharge from the military hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19, a day after he briefly ventured out while contagious to salute cheering supporters by motorcade in a move that disregarded precautions meant to contain the deadly virus that has killed more than 209,000 Americans.
National
Cities declare racism a health crisis, but some doubt impact
Christy DeGallerie noticed a startling trend in her online group for coronavirus survivors: White patients got medications she'd never heard of, were offered X-rays and their doctors listened to their concerns.
Variety
Conservation success or pests? Seals spark passionate debate
Nick Muto has fished up and down the New England coast and there is nothing that gets his blood boiling more than the sight of a seal.
National
NATO chief hopes Greece, Turkey can negotiate differences
NATO's chief voiced hope Monday that an agreement by Greece and Turkey to avoid potential military tensions and accidents can lead to diplomatic negotiations to settle long-standing differences between the two allies.