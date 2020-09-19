MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
5-6-6
(five, six, six)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Deadly party shooting adds new layer to Rochester's grief
Already roiled by this month's revelation of Daniel Prude's police suffocation death, the city of Rochester, New York, was further traumatized Saturday when gunfire at a backyard party killed two teenagers and wounded 14 others.
National
Ginsburg's death draws big surge of donations to Democrats
Democrats raised more than $71 million in the hours after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, demonstrating how the liberal icon's passing and the contentious nomination fight that lies ahead have already galvanized the party's base.
National
Arizona Senate race could play crucial role in confirmation
If Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly wins a seat in the U.S. Senate, he could take office as early as Nov. 30, shrinking the GOP's Senate majority at a crucial moment and complicating the path to confirmation for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.
National
Official: Toilet display mocking mail-in voting is a crime
A Michigan resident's apparent joke showing disdain for voting by mail is no laughing matter for one election official.
National
US says all UN sanctions on Iran restored, but world yawns
The Trump administration declared Saturday that all U.N. sanctions against Iran have been restored, a move most of the rest of the world rejects as illegal and sets the stage for an ugly showdown at the world body ahead of its annual General Assembly.