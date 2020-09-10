MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
0-9-0
(zero, nine, zero)
Gold Star families fault Trump on alleged 'loser' remarks
Two Gold Star families criticized disparaging remarks President Donald Trump allegedly made about veterans and those serving in the military while recalling the memories of their sons Thursday.
National
In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too
In a year when the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped countless American rituals, even the commemoration of 9/11 could not escape unchanged.
Variety
The Latest: New Orleans keeps tough virus rules, state eases
New Orleans will not follow the rest of Louisiana in easing up on public gathering restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
Variety
St. Louis Zoo says python laid 7 eggs without male help
Experts at the St. Louis Zoo are trying to figure out how a 62-year-old ball python laid seven eggs despite not being near a male python for at least two decades.
National
Stunned residents tour Oregon town devastated by wildfires
Stunned residents of the small Oregon town of Phoenix walked through a scene of devastation Thursday after one of the state's many wildfires wiped out much of their community, including a mobile home park, houses and businesses.