MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
7-9-8
(seven, nine, eight)
Gov. Chris Sununu easily defeats GOP primary opponents
Two Concord attorneys hoping to upgrade their Statehouse experience are competing in Tuesday's Democratic gubernatorial primary, while Republican Gov. Chris Sununu easily defeated two longshots on the GOP ballot.
National
Rochester police leaders retire after suffocation death
Top police leaders in Rochester, New York, announced their retirements Tuesday amid nightly protests over the handling of the suffocation death of Daniel Prude, whose…
National
Trump, Biden and the road to 270 electoral votes
For such a volatile year, the White House race between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden has been remarkably consistent.
Movies
Netflix film dissects a technology-driven 'social dilemma'
A new Netflix documentary is setting out to expose technology's corrosive effects on society during a pandemic that's left people more dependent than ever on tools that keep them connected with friends, family and colleagues they can no longer meet in person.
TV & Media
Officer on leave, 2 pulled from duty following arrest video
A police officer in Louisiana has been placed on administrative leave and two others have been temporarily pulled from their regular duties after videos posted on social media showed an officer punching a Black teen during an arrest.