MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
0-1-5
(zero, one, five)
National
The Latest: New Zealand has 1st virus death in 3 months
New Zealand reported its first death from the coronavirus in more than three months on Friday.
National
Asia Today: India adds another 83K, nears 2nd-most in world
The number of people infected with the coronavirus in India rose by another 80,000 and is near Brazil's total, the second-highest in the world.
TV & Media
Suspect in shooting no stranger to protests, violence
The man believed to have fatally shot a supporter of President Donald Trump following skirmishes between Black Lives Matter protesters and a pro-Trump caravan in Portland, Oregon, was a regular at the demonstrations that have roiled the Northwest city for months.
Nation
AP source: Suspect in Portland death killed by investigators
A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week after a caravan of Donald Trump backers rode through downtown was killed Thursday as investigators moved in to arrest him, a senior Justice Department official told The Associated Press.
National
Ex-Marine wins Democratic primary for Joe Kennedy III's seat
Jake Auchincloss has won a packed primary to become the Democratic nominee in the race to fill the U.S. House seat being vacated by Rep.…